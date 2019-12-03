Stenhousemuir 2-2 Elgin: Munro grabs late leveller

Andy Munro grabbed a dramatic late leveller to rescue a point for Stenhousemuir against Elgin City at Ochilview on Tuesday.

Kane Hester and Rory MacEwan scored within minutes of each other to put Elgin in control, before Botti Biabi opened his account for the Warriors from the penalty spot.

Ryan Blair hit the post and Alan Cook came close while Rabin Omar hit the woodwork late on for Elgin.

It looked as though they would hold on, but Warriors captain Munro stepped up and planted a header into the net to salvage a draw.

Stenny remain in eighth place, while Elgin are in sixth in League Two.

The hosts were looking to build on the weekend's much-needed win over Brechin as boss Davie Irons named an unchanged side, giving home debuts to Blair and Biabi.

They came mightily close to taking the lead on four minutes when Hopkirk powered a header at goal, but it was blocked and scrambled away.

Two minutes later and it was Elgin at the other end as skipper Cameron whistled a half-volley past the post from distance.

Both sides traded further blows, with the dangerous McKay bringing out a decent save in Smith and Biabi firing a free kick over for Stenny.

However, Elgin took control of this game with a quick-fire double.

The first arrived on 29 minutes when McKay was given far too much space and time to deliver a cross into the six yard box, Hester missed his first attempt but made no mistake with the rebound as he lashed the ball home.

And City doubled their advantage just minutes later when McKay launched another long ball into the box and MacEwan bulleted a header beyond Smith.

That could have deflated the Warriors who would have felt aggrieved to be two behind.

But they fought back and scored within minutes, with the lively Biabi winning a penalty as he was tripped by Euan Spark in the box.

Referee Gavin Ross pointed to the spot and Biabi dusted himself down and fired the ball into the corner to get his first goal for the club.

Stenny almost shot themselves in the foot when Munro bounded out of defence, was dispossessed and Hester charged in and curled a shot which hit the base of the post.

Substitute Conor McBride delivered a good cross to the back post but Blair's shot cannoned the post with the angle against him.

Cook then thundered a volley over before Blair drilled wide as Stenny ramped up the pressure.

Elgin almost put the game to bed on several occasions with substitute Rabin Omar hitting the post late on.

But they were to be denied all three points when Munro powered a header into the net in stoppage time.