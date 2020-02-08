Stenhousemuir 2-2 Cowdenbeath

David Irons was content to take a point from this weather affected meeting at Ochilview.

The sides shared four goals in what was an entertaining encounter despite the horrific conditions.

Storm Ciara made its presence felt in the second half in particular and the two teams deserve immense credit for how they coped.

As the wind and rain whipped and lashed down over Ochilview it made things almost impossible at times.

Twice during the second half clearances from the Stenny defence sailed out for a goalkick to Cowdenbeath.

There was clear potential for one of the sides to get caught out and suffer because of the conditions, something Stenny boss Irons recognised.

He said: "Both teams will probably be happy they didn't lose it.

"It's a point.

"It's easy to blame to conditions but I thought our decision making was poor in the first half but we got back into the game.

"On a day like that you'd be gutted to lose a game due to conditions."

Stenny handed a start to new signing Gary Harkins but he was largely kept quiet by the Blue Brazil in the first half.

The hosts started the game as good as they could have hoped, taking the lead with barely a few minutes on the clock.

Jonathan Tiffoney did well to wriggle past his man and square to Greig Spence who had a simple tap-in from a couple of yards out.

Frustratingly though they failed to build on their great start and allowed Cowden back into the game.

They were level on the half hour mark when Stenny failed to clear their lines and were punished by Gavin Morrison who rifled home from close range.

The visitors did build on their goal and were ahead shortly afterwards when Graham Taylor made it 2-1.

It could have been even better before the interval had Fraser Mullen's penalty kick not been beaten away by Graeme Smith.

Stenhousemuir had the wind behind them after the break and looked a much bigger threat.

Harkins saw a lot more of the ball and his influence was felt when he set-up David Hopkirk to level matters.