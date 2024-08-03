Stenhousemuir 2-1 Arbroath: 3 things we learned as Warriors earn win in League One opener

Kyle Banner is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring for Stenhousemuir against Arbroath (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir earned a 2-1 victory over Arbroath on flag day to ensure that they made a winning return to William Hill League One.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors, who sealed a first-ever league title last season - cruising to the fourth tier trophy under boss Gary Naysmith - celebrated their historic campaign with the winners’ flag unfurling pre-match in front of over 700 supporters.

After an even opening period, the hosts raced into a two-goal lead after the break with Ross Taylor smashing home from close range via the crossbar on 50 minutes to open the scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four minutes later, it was two for Stenhousemuir when Matty Yates’ excellent corner kick was met by Kyle Banner, who headed home past Aidan McAdams.

Stenhousemuir's players applaud the Ochiview Park crowd against Arbroath as the League Two winners' flag is raised (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Quinn Coulson’s wonderful free-kick did bring Jim McIntyre’s side back into the match on the 90 minute mark, but the hosts managed to hold on and secure the three points.

And here are three things we learned from the Warriors’ league opener…

Stenny can make the step up

Gary Naysmith’s team are one of the favourites for the drop back down to League Two by most bookmakers, but on this showing, they’ll be looking make an impact well away from the bottom of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Taylor wheels away with Euan O'Reilly to celebrate after scoring for Stenhousemuir against Arbroath (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Recently-relegated Arbroath are tipped by many to win promotion straight back to the Championship – and they have a squad full of quality.

But the Warriors were worthy winners on the day. The spine of the team is more than good enough for the third tier and the home bench looked strong too, with the likes of Nat Wedderburn and Matthew Aitken coming on.

It is only one showing, but it is clear that Warriors won’t just make up the numbers. They will fancy their chances of picking up three points against any team in the division.

Anderson is a real talent

It was perfect birthday for Stenny midfielder Michael Anderson as he played the 90 minutes in his side’s opening day win over Arbroath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having now spent three years at Ochilview Park since joining the Warriors from Lowland League club BSC Glasgow (now Broomhill), he has improved ten-fold.

A standout last term during the history-making campaign, Anderson showed what he was all about on Saturday against top opposition.

He got the better of the likes of Craig Slater and Liam Callaghan in the middle of the park and his energy saw him make an impact defensively and in an attacking sense.

You can only imagine that teams further up the food chain will be keeping an eye on the midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stenny will stick to their strengths

The bedrock of last season's title success was defensive nous. The Warriors barely conceded goals, and when they did, it was usually only one.

A stunning last-gasp free-kick from a tight angle aside, Stenny were strong at the back and the work ethic from the front to put pressure on Arbroath was much like last season.

Captain Gregor Buchanan was at his best, organising the backline and his centre-half beside him.

The winning goal was exactly the type of moment Stenny have popped up with so many times over the past 12 months or so.

A perfect set-piece – a corner from the impressive Matty Yates – and a bullet header from a towering defender at the back post area to score.