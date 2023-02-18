Stenhousemuir 2-0 Albion Rovers: Naysmith's Warriors go six unbeaten in League 2 after victory

After a lifeless first-half display from the Warriors at Ochilview, the midfielder put his side ahead against the run of play in the 49th minute, finding the near post with a well-placed effort from the edge of the box.

The home side then went two goals ahead only three minutes later, with top goalscorer Matty Yates adding to his tally for the campaign, slotting home with aplomb after Ross Forbes’ pass cut through the visiting backline.

On the day, it was Brian Reid’s team that started the better of the two sides – Stenhousemuir looked lost and Rovers passed up a number of early chances.

Nat Wedderburn's excellent strike helped Stenhousemuir earn the three points against Albion Rovers on Saturday afternoon (Stock picture: Scott Louden)

Charlie Reilly was causing all sorts of trouble out wide and he had three decent chances to score in the opening half an hour, the best being a one-on-one that was well cleared by Callum Yeats.

The tricky winger also went close with a free kick just before the break, which came at a good time for the hosts.

Warriors boss Gary Naysmith made a double substitution at half time and it paid off almost immediately, with Jack Leighfield making an excellent save from an early corner kick.

Ross Forbes and Kian Spiers came on for wide men Euan O’Reilly and Adam Brown, and it saw Rovers pinned back in the middle of the park.

Wedderburn grabbed his goal after showing great determination to hold off the Rovers’ defender and fire home through a sea of bodies.

And the game was put beyond the struggling visitors when Yates fired home the second not long after.

Tam Orr could have also netted for Naysmith’s men, but his effort on the hour mark was ruled offside.

Rovers then had a couple of half chances, including another free kick towards the end of the match, but Stenhousemuir saw out the game with relative ease.