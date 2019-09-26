Stenhousemuir: 11 key results from Davie Irons’ first spell
The Warriors announced the return of Davie Irons after the departure of Colin McMenamin, we look back at results which stood out from his first time in charge.
What games do you remember?
1. Threave Rovers 1-5 Stenhousemuir (Jan 2011)
Having had the game postponed 15 times, Stenny finally disposed of Threave in their third round Scottish Cup replay. New Warriors boss Irons had played for Threave in the first game.
2. Stenhousemuir 4-2 Peterhead (February 2011)
Scott Dalziel scores his second goal as basement boys Stenny end five-game losing streak after 4-2 win over Peterhead
3. Stenhousemuir 3-1 Ayr Utd (March 2011)
A huge win for Davie Irons' men in their bid for survival as they beat promotion hopefuls Ayr. Alex Williams scored the clinching goal.
4. Stenhousemuir 0-3 Livingston (April 2011)
Stenny were hoping to spoil Livingston's title party but they were comfortably beaten by the champions. More worryingly, they fell five points behind eighth-placed Alloa.
