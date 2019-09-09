Stenhousemuir 1 TNS 1: Player ratings Match reporter Stuart McFarlane gives his verdict on the winning Warriors The home side progressed to tomorrow's fourth round draw after a penalty shoot-out. 1. Graeme Smith Keeper was his side's hero on the day, producing a number of fine stops, including three in the all-important shootout. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Chris O'Neil Difficult challenge against the movement of the lively TNS wingers, but competed well. Was kept in check going forward. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. David Marsh No major issues from the big centre-back, although TNS did find their way through on a few occasions, especially in the first half jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Andy Munro (c) Enjoyed the battle with big striker Draper and grew into eventually winning that contest. Scored a decisive first spot-kick in the shootout. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4