The Warriors progressed in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup

Stenhousemuir 1 TNS 1: Player ratings

Match reporter Stuart McFarlane gives his verdict on the winning Warriors

The home side progressed to tomorrow's fourth round draw after a penalty shoot-out.

1. Graeme Smith

2. Chris O'Neil

3. David Marsh

4. Andy Munro (c)

