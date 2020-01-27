Stenhousemuir 1 Edinburgh City 2: Ten man Warriors picked off late at Ochilview

Despite Graeme Smith’s heroics in the Ochilview nets, Stenhousemuir still tasted defeat from the jaws of victory.

It’s been a similar story all season for the Warriors and again a positive performance, which saw the home side lead the title-chasing side from the capital, ended with no reward.

The hosts started brightly with David Hopkirk netting the opener just 12 minutes in, but goals from Daniel Handling and Scott Shepherd followed by a red card for Andy Munro ensured that Edinburgh City took all the spoils at Ochilview.

All was going according to plan for Davie Irons and his side as they took their lead into the half-ti e break but The Warriors will feel hard done by as the ball appeared to be out of play for a throw-in moments before the equaliser was scored.

Everything went from bad to worse as City took the lead and then the captain, Andy Munro, was shown a red card for a tackle on the edge of the box. Davie Irons was then sent to the stand for ‘Foul and Abusive language’, however the manager firmly denies saying anything untoward.

An upset looked on the cards when Hopkirk gave Stenny the lead just 12 minutes into the game.

The winger used his pace to storm through on goal and slid the ball under the keeper and into the bottom corner.

The turning point of the game was when Andy Munro thought he had made it 2-0 when headed the ball off the crossbar from a corner but Edinburgh ran up the park and the ball was squared across the front of goal for Daniel Handling to tap in and give the visitors a sucker punch equaliser.

Graeme Smith kept Stenny in the game for a little longer with some goalkeeping heroics. The veteran keeper pulled off a fantastic triple save. The first was a long range effort from Alex Harris, then Smith clawed away the rebound from Scott Shepherd then the follow up from Daniel Handling was pushed away.

Shepherd managed to get through a crowded box before having his shot saved by Smith, however, the rebound fell favourably to Shephard who’s able to pass it into an open net.

Stenny received two red cards in the last five minutes. The first was the skipper, Andy Munro, who received a red card for a challenge on the edge of the box. The second was for the manager, Davie Irons, who was protesting on the technical area.