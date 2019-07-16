Stenhousemuir 1 Dundee United 2 : Second half strikes see Arabs win Betfred duel in the sun

Stenhousemuir's first competitive game of 2019-20 ended in defeat, but a commendable one.

Andy Munro had the ball in the net twice in either half, but only one counted, as the home Warriors stood up to their Championship visitors.

Picture: Paul Cram

It wasn't until the second half that the league gulf in the sides was reflected by the scoreline, with former Falkirk defender Paul Watson breaking the deadlock.

United were in charge for much of the first half and made attempts at Kyle Marley's goal, but in truth it was the home side who had the more threatening chances, but they simply came too few and far between.

There were many creases for Colin McMenamin to iron out in his side's first competitive outing of the season but the way in which they dealt with a side comfortably superior in ability, but matched in determination, will be a huge positive for the home boss.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Stenhousemuir v Dundee United matchday blog

Scott McLaughlin. Picture: Paul Cram

Lawrence Shankland barely got a sniff. Paul McMullan subdued on his return to his old club. Ian Harkes non-threatening.

Indeed it was Paul Watson, the right-back, who seemed most keen in the first half. But he was given plenty to do at the other end too.

Shankland did tuck away an effort that was ruled out for offisde after ten minutes, but the Warriors replied in kind with a cancelled effort of their own when Thomas Halleran';s wicked dead-ball was powered in by captain Andy Munro only to have the header flagged offside in from of the home terrace.

The sun-soaked Stenhousemuir scene was focused on the east end of the ground but the home side's counters troubled Mark Reynolds, Watson and the rest at the terrace.

Andy Munro was denied the opener. Picture: Paul Cram

Mark McGuigan might have done better with a run up the elft and shot from too cute an angle, while strike partner David Hopkirk's bit of magic to nutmeg his marker and surge into the box should have brought a shot, or an assist, instead Arabs scrambled it clear.

Logan Chalmers gave United the best chance of the first half, streaking clear down the left, but his square pass for Shankland was cut-out by Munro.

The Warriors first 45 had been positive if a work in progress. Confidence in the touch, time on the ball and in some quarters accuracy of passing and possession could still be developed but United's prolifigacy and lack of urgency in the final third ceased quickly inside the second half and they built a two goal cushion through Watson and Butcher.

Robbie Neilson rang the changes and gave Adam king his first appearance, while Colin mcMenamin did likewise introducing new signing Kieran anderson, moments before the warriors clawed a goal back.

Butcher converts United's winner. Picture: Paul Cram.

Andy Munro tapped in at close range after David Hopkirk had been alert to burst forward and force a corner from Siegrist. The enthusiasm from Ochilview announcer Craig G Telfer was not matched on the pitch below however and after the goal the Warriors fell flat.

United could have extended their lead with a half-volley from Connolly that rattled Marley's crossbar with 15 minutes to go, and Colin mcMenamin pitched young Tiwi Daramola on for experience against the Championship title hopefuls but as the sun went down so too did Stenhousemuir's hopes of a late equaliser.