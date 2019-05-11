Stenhousemuir 1 Annan 2: Warriors relegated to SPFL League Two

Stenhousemuir were beaten by Annan Athletic for the second time in a week, consigning Colin McMenamin's team to relegation.

The Warriors made the step up to League One via the play-offs a year ago, and they exit that level in the same manner, losing 4-1 on aggregate in this semi-final.

Kyle Bradley opened the scoring for Annan.

Either Annan or Clyde will replace them in the third tier of Scottish football alongside the likes of Forfar, Falkirk and Stranraer.

Tuesday night's defeat at Galabank gave the Warriors an uphill struggle back at Ochilview, and the task became even more difficult just 11 minutes into the second leg when Rangers loanee Kyle Bradley powered in a header to send the Galloway team three goals ahead on aggregate.

But in front of a noisy home crowd and a packed away end, David Marsh gave the home side a lifeline when he slammed in Cameron Breadtner's pass shortly before half-time.

Two goals would level the tie but Annan were a tough nut to crack in the second half and Stenhousemuir were often forced to defend, leaving Mark McGuigan isolated. As time edged on and the home support nerves increased, the tension showed on the pitch as passes went astray and frustrations grew.

Nerves were relieved though, and not in a good way for the Warriors when Steven Swindlehurst prodded the visitors ahead on the day and extended their overall lead to an insurmounjtable 4-1, leaving Colin McMenamin's side facing League Two fixtures for season 2019-20.