Stenhousemuir 1-6 Clyde: Boss Gary Naysmith left 'shocked' at side's second half submission

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith (Photo: Alan Murray)

The Ochilview table-toppers came into the match a whopping 39 points ahead of the Bully Wee – who hadn’t won away from home on league duty until last Saturday - but a second half submission saw the visitors comfortably dispatch of Stenny.

“I was shocked to be honest,” Naysmith admitted. “Especially with the second half. The first half was an even game and we had to work hard to get in front. We then gave away two poor goals and we have gone from being 1-0 up to 2-1 down in a matter of minutes.

“We still thought we had done okay at the break. But within ten minutes of the second half we were 5-1 down and the game was done. Our heads went down and they got a sixth and to be honest they (Clyde) probably came off it a bit.

Euan O'Reilly did fire the hosts ahead - but the lead didn't last (Photo: Alan Murray)

“I need to apologise on behalf of the players and staff because we generally don’t concede goals like that. It is a long time since I have been beaten by that scoreline as a manager. It is not something I am happy about. We need to accept the criticism – we took the plaudits for our season so far.

“We need to digest what happened and work through it. We had an honest discussion and there were no raised voices. Clyde are a better team than their position but facts are facts, we lost 6-1 to the team bottom of the league.”

The Warriors now travel to mid-table Bonnyrigg Rose this Saturday, and former Scotland full-back Naysmith says a reaction is required from his team.

He added: "What the guys need to do is show a reaction at Bonnyrigg now. We will work hard in training and make sure that happens. Today has to be a one off but we need to show that.

“We had something similar when we lost to Brora Rangers here (Ochilview) in the Scottish Cup. Since that game we reacted so well and went from strength to strength.