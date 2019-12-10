Stenhousemuir 1-2 Annan Athletic: Frustration deepens at Warriors

tHe match

Stenhousemuir 1 Annan Athletic 2

Ochilview witnessed more late drama on Saturday, but it was the Warriors left sickened this time as Annan snatched all three points.

David Hopkirk had given the Warriors the lead but Matty Douglas’ looping header restored parity for the Galabankies.

And it was late heartbreak for Davie Irons’ side as Kyle Wilkie struck late on.

It leaves the Warriors in eighth in League Two but it’s tight between fifth and ninth with just four points separating five teams.

Stenny had come into the game after snatching a last-gasp point in midweek against Elgin, but after that drama, the opening exchanges of this one were more sedate with both teams struggling in terrible conditions.

However, Stenny had enjoyed the better of it and scored with the first clear chance of the afternoon on 24 minutes.

Alan Cook swung in a peach of a corner from the Stenny right and Hopkirk nipped in front of his marker to nod a fine header past ex-Warriors keeper Chris Smith in the Annan goal.

The visitors were stung by the goal and had their first chance of the game when Broque Watson found space in the midfield and slipped in Niyah Joseph, but he was well kept out by Graeme Smith.

But they were to level proceedings from the resulting corner.

Nathan Flanagan’s drifted delivery was met by a looping header from Douglas which found its way into the net despite the valiant efforts of home defenders on the line.

The home fans thought they had gone back in front four minutes later when, after Botti Biabi’s neat flick was saved by Smith, the rebound fell to Dylan Dykes, but he skewed his close range effort into the side netting.

Stenny started the second half the brighter and only a headed clearance off the line from Steven Swinglehurst denied Andy Munro’s rasping long-range drive.

As the torrential rain returned, both sides huffed and puffed in their search for the winner but in truth, the quality was in short supply.

Annan felt aggrieved as Flanagan went down under the challenge of Munro but nothing was awarded, before Cook scorched an effort wide of the mark from 30 yards.

However, there was to be a last minute sting in the tail for the home side as the game reached stoppage time.

Swinglehurst flicked the ball on in midfield and the Stenny defence were caught napping as Wilkie ran through on goal and lifted the ball over Smith.

tHe manager

Stenny boss Davie Irons lamented his side’s naivety as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Annan.

The Warriors believes they should have got more out of the game and conceded it was becoming concerning that they are not able to see games out.

After the game, Stenny boss Davie Irons said: “It’s very frustrating, I don’t think we deserved that. We were the far better footballing side first half we dominated and could have been two clear goals ahead. We’ve not dealt with the winner, for some reason we’ve decided to push out and left the boy clean through so it’s disappointing.

It’s always going to be up and down we’re striving to get a bit of consistency. How we play and the system we’re playing. We’re trying to get results, the biggest concern is not seeing games out when we should have.

We’re a bit naive in the last five minutes of games we just don’t take our chances and we need to see it out. Don’t make some rash decisions we’ve made some poor decisions defensively and allowed them to score.

tHe Player

Warriors winger Alan Cook insists they can’t dwell on the defeat to Annan with a big game coming up against Cove Rangers on Saturday.

Cook was one of the better performers in Maroon and he believes they need to put their disappointment behind them.

He said: “It’s really disappointing to concede so late. I think we definitely deserved a point if not more. But you don’t always get what you deserve.

“We passed the ball well at times and looked comfortable in possession. However, it counts for nothing if you don’t want to defend the last 20 minutes.

We can’t change things now, we need to work on things in training and move on to a challenging clash against Cove on Saturday.”