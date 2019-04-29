Stenhousemuir 1-1 East Fife: In quotes Colin McMenamin

Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin was delighted that his side have ensured that their destiny is in their own hands heading into the final game of the season with Brechin City.

The Warriors, ninth in League One, head to Brechin - a point ahead of their relegation rivals in tenth – knowing at least a point against Barry Smith’s men will keep them safe from automatic relegation.

After the 1-1 draw with East Fife, McMenamin said: “I’m delighted that we have kept it in our own hands. I was delighted with the reaction to going a goal down.

“I’m delighted for the club, we have given ourselves a chance and that’s all we can ask for.

“We have just to go up there and play our game. We’re going to try to win it, a cleansheet takes us into the play-offs so we know what we need to do. It should make for a really good game.”