Stenhousemuir 1-1 Bonnyrigg Rose: History-making Warriors presented with League Two trophy after draw

The Warriors lifted the League Two trophy after a 1-1 draw with Bonnyrigg Rose at Ochilview on Saturday afternoon in front of a bumper home crowd in the Stenhousemuir sun.

Gary Naysmith’s history makers had already sealed a first ever title for the club earlier this month, and they notched an eighth stalemate on the spin with the result second to the jubilent celebrations after the match.

The first half started slowly, with the first real chance coming 24 minutes into the match. Adam Brown's neat flick cut out the Bonnyrigg backline but Matty Yates couldn’t find the back of the net one-on-one with Paddy Martin.

Champions Stenhousemuir were presented with the League Two trophy after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Bonnyrigg Rose at Ochilview (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Striker Yates then saw an effort from range well saved by Martin after fellow forward Matthew Aitken showed some nice build-up play to feed the ball through.

Callumn Elliot’s side did go close up the other end on the half hour mark, with Buchanan halting a certain goal on the line, blocking Smart Osadolor’s back-post header.

The captain then made a crucial impact up the other end on 39 minutes, rising highest from a corner kick to hand Stenhousemuir the lead heading into the break.

In the second half, Brown went close early on when he fired over from the edge of the box after a neat one-two between him and Aitken.

Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan wheels away to celebrate after heading the Warriors into a one-goal lead against Bonnyrigg Rose (Photo: Michael Gillen)

But it was the visitors who looked the more likely as the second period wore on. And they finally had a golden chance to level things up when Lloyd Wilson awarded a penalty kick for a trip in the box.

Stenhousemuir goalkeeper Darren Jamieson however was on hand to be the hero, diving to his right to expertly push Bradley Barrett's penalty kick.

The Bonnyrigg ace then made amends for his miss moments later, as he latched onto a low ball across the goalline to level the match with ten minutes to go.

Teams

Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan rises highest in the box from a corner kick to head home past Bonnyrigg Rose goalkeeper Paddy Martin (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir: D Jamieson, Meechan, Buchanan, Bilham, Jacobs, Berry, Anderson, Brown, O’Reilly, Yates, Aitken.

Subs: Lyle, N Jamieson, Lynch, Wedderburn, Stirling, Taylorm Kirkpatrick, Rodden.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Martin, Martynuik, Young, Mercer, Currie, Peggie, Doan, Watson, Osadolor, Barrett, Connolly.

Subs: Andrews, Jarvis, Dunsmore, Stewart, McGachie, McGale, Grigor, Wardell, Logan.

Referee: Lloyd Wilson.