Stenhousemuir 1-0 Edinburgh City

Mark McGuigan pounced on a Craig Beattie mistake to give Stenhousemuir a narrow win against Edinburgh City and keep their League Two play-off hopes alive.

Edinburgh City started the brighter and only the width of the post denied Scott Shepherd from a spectacular opener when he fired in a dipping volley from 20 yards.

However, despite their early promise, it was the Warriors who took the lead and it was gift-wrapped for them by Beattie.

The striker, playing in an unsual centre-back role lost his bearings and played a blind backpass straight to McGuigan, who rounded goalkeeper Calum Antell and slotted in from a tight angle.

Stenny grew in confidence the longer the half wore on. McGuigan looked to double his side’s lead but Antell pushed his shot round the post before Ferry volleyed wide.

Meanwhile, at the other end, McMinn, who was making his first league start for Stenhousemuir, had a couple of jittery moments, particularly, when he got caught under Josh Walker’s flighted corner but Scullion could only hit the post at the back.

McMinn though did well on 51 minutes when he tipped over Stuart Morrison’s cross-cum-shot for City before Farid El Alagui headed over when he outjumped McMinn.

City continued to search for an equaliser but despite their best efforts they were kept at bay. Walker attempted a drive from 20 yards which McMinn got comfortably behind.

Stenhousemuir almost grabbed a second when Ross Meechan’s deflected effort forced Antell into a save before Paton, who had looked lively all game, blazed over.