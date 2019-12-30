Stenhousemuir 0 Stirling Albion 2: Month without a win for the Warriors

The Warriors will be looking to the future this festive period, as they finish the year on adisappointing note with a 2-0 defeat at home to Stirling Albion.

Stenny’s defence had a nightmare start, conceding inside the opening five minutes for the second week in a row. The ball fell kindly to Dylan Mackie inside the box, after a mixup at the back when defending a throw in. The striker made no mistakes in giving the visitors an early advantage.

Botti Biabi went down with a hamstring injury after 19 minutes and was replaced by Kieran Anderson. The new arrival from Swansea vented his frustration at further injury problems as he headed up the tunnel.

Connor McBride came to life for the home side in the first half. He was brought down by David Wilson, 25-yards from goal but Scott McLaughlin blasted the free kick over the bar.

McBride did well again to drive into the Stirling box before cutting it back for Ryan Blair, but the shot from Blair was a tame one and easily dealt with by Cameron Binnie.

David Hopkirk played an inviting cross into the box, but substitute Kieran Anderson couldn’t get a solid connection and Stenny’s best attack of the game so far, came to nothing.

Anderson then had another terrific chance to get The Warriors an equaliser. Jordan McGregor mis-kicked a clearance playing Anderson through on goal, but Binnie was there to save the volley’d effort on goal.

The Binos could have doubled their lead as Mackie played Darryl Duffy through on goal, Graeme Smith came to his sides rescue with a good stop. Ryan Watters came off the bench in an attempt to try and force an equaliser. Watters got a shot away inside the Stirling box but it was deflected out for a corner.

Despite The Warriors having the majority of possession throughout, it was Stirling Albion who nabbed all the spoils. Josh Peters held off Andy Munro, then laid it off for Wilson who was 25 yards out. He curled it into the top right corner with one of the last kicks of the ball rounding off the year in an appropriate fashioon, one that has seen the Warriors forced into another managerial change, relegated and struggling in League Two.

The Ochilview faithful can only hope for better things to come in 2020 which begins with a trip to the National Stadium, Hampden Park, to meet present inhabitants Queen’s Park, on Saturday.