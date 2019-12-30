Stenhousemuir 0 Stirling Albion 2: In pictures
The Warriors ended a miserable year with a defeat as goals at the beginning and end of the match sealed the deal for Stirling.
Here's the action from our photographer at the match, Scott Loudon.
1. Stenhousemuir 0 Stirling Albion 2
Ochilview. December 28, 2019. Picture: Scott Loudon.
2. Stenhousemuir 0 Stirling Albion 2
Max Wright shoots. December 28, 2019. Picture: Scott Loudon.
3. Stenhousemuir 0 Stirling Albion 2
Cammy Binnie collects. December 28, 2019. Picture: Scott Loudon.
4. Stenhousemuir 0 Stirling Albion 2
David Hopkirk. December 28, 2019. Picture: Scott Loudon.
