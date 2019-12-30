December 28, 2019. Picture: Scott Loudon.

Stenhousemuir 0 Stirling Albion 2: In pictures

The Warriors ended a miserable year with a defeat as goals at the beginning and end of the match sealed the deal for Stirling.

Here's the action from our photographer at the match, Scott Loudon.

Ochilview. December 28, 2019. Picture: Scott Loudon.

Stenhousemuir 0 Stirling Albion 2

Max Wright shoots. December 28, 2019. Picture: Scott Loudon.

Stenhousemuir 0 Stirling Albion 2

Cammy Binnie collects. December 28, 2019. Picture: Scott Loudon.

Stenhousemuir 0 Stirling Albion 2

David Hopkirk. December 28, 2019. Picture: Scott Loudon.

Stenhousemuir 0 Stirling Albion 2

