Stenhousemuir 0 Cowdenbeath 3: Home hoodoo continues at Ochilview

Stenhousemuir’s home league hoodoo continued on Saturday as they slipped to a limp 3-0 defeat at the hands of Cowdenbeath.

Home comforts have been little on display at Ochilview this season so far and in truth, this year with the last home league win coming in February.

There wasn’t much to excite the Warriors faithful against Gary Bollan’s outfit this time out either.

The game’s first opening fell to the visitors when Connor Smith produced an excellent run down the left side, before his drive from 25 yards was well tipped over by Graeme Smith.

But they gained a deserved lead on 20 minutes.

Kieran Anderson was robbed in midfield by Craig Barr, who played in Kris Renton down the right side and the striker’s cross was nodded in at the back post by Barr.

Stenny were presented with a good opening shortly after, when Mark McGuigan nicked the ball from on-loan Hibs keeper Kevin Dabrowski, but he was brought down by Christopher Hamilton at the edge of the area and the free-kick came to nothing.

The home side’s threats on goal were limited and the best of the crop came on 40 minutes, with Thomas Halleran scooping the ball over the bar after exchanging passes with Anderson.

Stenny started the second half as marginally the better of the two sides, but struggled to carve open the visitors’ stuffy defence.

And it was the Blue Brazil who nearly doubled their tally on 56 minutes, when Robbie Buchanan’s excellent long pass found Renton, but he blazed over with the goal at his mercy.

A lacklustre display from the home side was summed up by a calamitous second goal for Cowden.

Chris O’Neil’s aimless pass was easily intercepted by Archie Thomas and with the Warriors defence at sixes and sevens, he slipped the ball to skipper David Cox to finish calmly beyond Smith.

Stenny wanted a quick reply to get back into the game and Dabrowski was forced to save well with his legs after Cook’s effort was nearly deflected in via McGuigan.

However, Cowden broke almost immediately and sealed the win with the third on 73 minutes.

Hearts youngster Smith found his way in behind the home rearguard and pulled the ball back to the edge of the area, where Thomas stroked into the net.

There was a sporadic Stenny rally, with Willie Gibson’s free kick whistling past the post before Alan Cook’s corner kick struck the woodwork.

But it was all too little, too late as the points headed to Fife.