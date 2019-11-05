Stenhousemuir 0-3 Queen’s Park: Warriors suffer third loss a week

Stenhousemuir lost their third game since in seven days in a scrappy 3-0 defeat at home to Queen’s Park.

The visitors took the lead through a corner kick in the first half and the Spiders doubled their advantage just four minutes after the restart.

The match was sealed when they grabbed a third with 20 minutes from full-time.

The Warriors had an early chance to take the lead when Liam Scullion played a cut back into the box but Connor McBride couldn’t get a shot away.

Queens Park broke the deadlock from a corner kick 31 minutes into the first half. Salim Kouider-Aissa got on the end of Ciaran Summers’ cross and the forward bulleted the header past Graeme Smith.

Wullie Gibson struck a free kick for Stenny 35-yards from goal but William Muir in the Queens Park goal watched it sail over his crossbar.

The Spiders came out the blocks in the second half ready to seal the points. Just four minutes after the restart, David Galt cut it back for McGrory, who smashed his shot into the bottom right hand corner and doubled Queens Park’s advantage.

Gibson delivered an inviting ball into the box, Andy Munro was unlucky to see his header go agonisingly over the bar.

The Warriors defence switched off and David Galt took advantage. With 71 minutes on the clock, the midfielder sealed all three points for the visitors with a powerful right-footed shot into the keepers near post.

Gibson tried to pull one back for The Warriors towards the end of the game but his shot was wide of the target.

Stenny are now three points behind fourth place Elgin City and will be looking for a better performance next week when they play Albion Rovers at Cliftonhill.