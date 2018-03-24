Stenhousemuir 0-2 Elgin City

Ten-man Stenhousemuir suffered a dent in their play-off hopes after a 2-0 defeat to Elgin City in League Two.

There wasn’t much in the game before City took the lead through Craig McLeish when turned and fired in at the near post for his seventh goal of the season.

The visitors clinched victory in the second half with a Darryl McHardy header before David Marsh was sent off for the hosts.

The result ended Elgin’s run of eight games without an away win and moved them to within a point of Stenny in the fourth and final play-off place while it was Stenny’s second defeat in a week.

After a mundane opening 20 minutes, Elgin opened the scoring with the first real chance of the game. They won the aerial battle in the final third and Brian Cameron swept the ball in to the path of McLeish, who instinctively fired beyond Lewis McMinn at the near post.

Stenny attempted to find a response but were lacking the incisiveness so often provided by Harry Paton who was suspended. With a precious lead to preserve Elgin set out their stall to sit in and defend and attack on the break.

Stenhousemuir thought they had found an equaliser after the break. Mark McGuigan dinked the ball over the top to Jamie Longworth, it looked like he and Eddie Ferns might get in each other’s way but Longworth took control, rounded the keeper and fired in a shot which was cleared off the line by Jordan Allan,

That block was to prove vital as Elgin extended their lead in their next attack. McGovern’s corner was whipped into the six-yard box and McHardy, unchallenged, planted a header into the net.

A Longworth shot was blocked before Nicky Paterson rifled over the follow up, as the Warriors searched for a foothold in the game.

However, they were dealt a further blow when Marsh was sent off for a second bookable offence bringing down McLeish in a foot race for a ball over the top.

Elgin had further chances to score including Cooper who saw his effort crack off the bar but it mattered little to the result.