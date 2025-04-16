Steins Thistle secure Hampden trip and spot in Scottish Amateur Cup final

Steins Thistle secured a Hampden trip after a 4-3 semi-final win over Cupar Hearts (Photo: Submitted)

Steins Thistle’s stunning season got even better last Saturday after the Allandale amateur outfit staged a heroic performance against Cupar Hearts to secure a spot in this year’s Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup final.

And that means that Steins have secured a trip to play at Hampden next month – with a coveted trophy and a spot in next year’s Scottish Cup proper up for grabs if they go on to beat Wishaw’s FC Pather at the national stadium.

Managed by Kevin Valentine and Alan Joyce, the Allandale side won the East of Scotland Cup for the second successive year last month and are on track to challenge for the Hills Solicitors Premiership title too with numerous games in hand while sitting in third spot.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, proud co-boss Valentine says Steins are going to Hampden with confidence they can secure the cup having previously gained “vital experience” by losing out to Cupar Hearts in the 2023 final.

Steins Thistle had a healthy backing for the 2023 cup final at Hampden Park (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“It’s hard to keep players' minds focused on just the game only at Hampden because of the occasion,” he explained. “To be honest we didn’t turn up for the first half against Cupar that day and we lost the final before we kicked off. The vital experience of having been there previously will help us so much and we will head to Hampden confident that we can lift the cup. It is the showpiece match for the ammies and we are delighted to get there – it is a massive pat on the back to everyone invovled with the club.”

On the 4-3 win against rivals Cupar in the semi-final at Bayview, which saw Steins hold on after cruising at 3-1 up, Valentine said: “It’s the best we’ve played against them. We got our tactics spot on but we lost the head a little bit and let them back into it. We dug it out in the end and the guys deserve so much credit. They showed character.

Steins are set to play FC Pather at Hampden Park for the Scottish Amateur Cup trophy on Thursday, May 15 with a kick-off to be announced in due course. The Wishaw team are no strangers to Steins – playing in the same league.

"They are the only team so far to take a point off us,” Valentine said. “They are a strong outfit. It won’t be an easy game. There is a lot of mutual respect. We attended the semi-final they won in extra-time in Hamilton on Monday night.”