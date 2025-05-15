Steins Thistle eye success in Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup final

Kevin Valentine reckons winning the Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup would be “the missing piece” that would see Steins Thistle’s current crop go down in the history books.

The Allandale outfit face fellow Hills Solicitors Premiership side FC Pather tonight at Hampden Park with the Scottish amateur game’s top prize on offer.

And manager Valentine believes that securing the trophy, and a spot in next season's Scottish Cup proper, would cap off the club’s sensational rise since losing in the 2023 final to long-time rivals Cupar Hearts in what was their first-ever time reaching the national stadium.

"It feels like we have been pursuing this for a long time now,” Valentine said. “The first time we got there we were happy to be there. This time around, it is has been our goal from the outset. We placed higher expectations on ourselves at the start of the season.

Steins Thistle fans at Hampden Park back in 2023 (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"But winning the cup would be enormous – that is the missing piece for us as a group. It is what we have chased for a while now. It would make our season to win it.

“The preparation has been smoother this time around, we aren’t stepping into the unknown. I’ve noticed a calmness from the players. I am hopeful that the lack of nerves will be the difference-maker for us. We are very well prepared for the match.”

Steins sit three points clear at the top of the Premiership table with three games remaining, having gone unbeaten so far. They have also already secured silverware this term, lifting the East of Scotland Cup.