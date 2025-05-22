Steins Thistle boss Kevin Valentine hails cup win and targets league title

Steins Thistle boss Kevin Valentine hailed his side’s “excellent” showing against FC Pather as they secured the Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup for the first time last Thursday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A comfortable 3-1 win secured the trophy and a spot in next season’s Scottish Cup proper thanks to a Stephen Donaghy brace and a Kyle Allison penalty at Hampden Park.

“It took us at least half an hour to settle back in 2023 when we got to the final for the first time whereas this time around we had no nerves and got off to a great start,” Valentine said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought our performance level was excellent, in our game seldom do you see such a strong performance in a cup final. We got into our flow so quickly and played the way we like to play.

15-05-2025. Picture Michael Gillen. GLASGOW. Hampden Park. FC Pather v Steins Thistle AFC. The Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup final 2025.

“Usually on a bigger pitch the quality can be hard to find but we played well. Amatuer-level finals can be quite cagey and lacking some of the nicer-looking football but I thought we delivered that. Both teams gave it a good go.

"I didn’t feel like we were ever going to lose the game. We passed the ball well and built the play.

“We had at least seven or eight players at a really high level and that was more than enough to win the match.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On securing the cup after heartbreak two campaigns ago, Valentine added: “It is a weight lifted now. I really wanted this and didn’t hide that – it was our big goal at the start of the season. We’ve put so much work into this season.

Steins Thistle boss Kevin Valentine (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"It is massive for the club. We now have the Scottish Cup to look forward to and that is a big selling point for me as a manager when it comes to attracting players.”

And Steins’ season of dreams could get even better with Valentine’s side in pole position for a treble, with the team sitting top of the Scottish Premier AFA’s Hill Solicitors Premiership.

Unbeaten so far, they sit six points clear having played one match less than second-placed Castlemilk – who they face tonight (Thursday, 22nd) in a crucial clash away from home. Following that match is a rematch with Steins travelling to Wishaw to face final foes FC Pather on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are on the verge of a historic season,” boss Valentine said. “We have already made history but this would be next level. There haven’t been teams in the amateur game who have dominated a league and the cups. It just doesn’t happen.

"The plaudits have to go to the players, they train so hard and are very much professionals. They train like top players and really buy into the club’s ethos. The team spirit we have here is incredible.

"Our players could play at a higher level, we’ve played three or four pro-level clubs and beat them all. But they are at Steins because they enjoy being here. There aren’t any superstars in our team – we all work together and that is also another thing that is sadly hard to find in the amateur game now.

"The attitude of the group is simply fantastic. They deserved to win the league.”