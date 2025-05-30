Steins Thistle: Allandale amateurs seal league title to earn historic treble

Steins Thistle have surged to a remarkable treble-winning season.

The Allandale amateurs lifted the Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup for the first time earlier this month and had already previously secured the East of Scotland Amateur Cup trophy.

And they’ve now wrapped up the Scottish Premier AFA’s Hill Solicitors Premiership with two games to spare following a 3-0 win away to FC Pather – who they also beat in the Scottish Amatuer Cup final at Hampden Park.

"The plaudits have to go to the players, they train so hard and are very much professionals,” manager Kevin Valentine said. “They train like top players and really buy into the club’s ethos. The team spirit we have here is incredible.

Steins Thistle celebrate their 3-1 Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup final win at Hampden (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"Our players could play at a higher level, we’ve played three or four pro-level clubs and beat them all. But they are at Steins because they enjoy being here. There aren’t any superstars in our team – we all work together and that is also another thing that is sadly hard to find in the amateur game now.

"The attitude of the group is simply fantastic. They deserved to win the league.”