Steins Thistle: Allandale amateur side set for Hampden showdown in maiden Scottish Cup final

The Hills Solicitors Championship outfit, based in the Central Scotland league system, defeated East Kilbride Rolls-Royce in the semi-finals at New Douglas Park in Hamilton last week.

On the night, Davie Grant sealed the victory in the first-half with a well-taken strike from a corner, that now sees Steins now travel to Hampden Park next month to face Cupar Hearts.

That match takes place Wednesday 10 May, with kick-off in Glasgow 7.30pm.

Steins Thistle's starting eleven that defeated East Kilbride Rolls-Royce 1-0 in the semi-final tie (Pics: Gerry Moore)

"It is the biggest game in our history,”, club committee member Andy Sharpe told the Falkirk Herald. “We’ve never actually even made the semi-finals before, so even getting to that point was a big achievement in itself.

"We’ve been around for 53 years and this will be our biggest moment. It is a once in a lifetime moment for the players and everyone involved with the team. Playing at Hampden is what all footballers dream of doing one day.

"I think of guys like Robert Henderson who is on our committee and has been there since day one. He has played for the club and then worked his way up over the 50-odd years.

"Moments like this are what these sort of people deserve. He is in his 60s and it this the golden chalice for a wee club like ourselves – to go and compete at Hampden for the cup.

Grant wheels away after netting Steins' goal that eventually saw them prevail

"We have eight kids teams too and the cup final run has really got them involved and interested. They all want to come along to the final and support the guys. We’ll have buses going to the game I am sure.

"The semi-final had 700 people at it and that is a lot more people than Allandale has in it altogether. We are a one street village.

"Everyone is getting behind us, even those from the places nearby like Bonnybridge.”

Sharpe says he is hoping everyone will be available to play on the big night, with players trying to get time off work in order to give themselves the best possible chance of winning.

Steins' coaching team line-up together on the night in Hamilton

He added: “It is the classic stuff you hear about for matches like this. The semi-final was on a Monday and that was a big hassle. Guys are already trying to swap around working days and things like.