Steins Thistle AFC celebrate treble trophy success in fantastic 2023-24 season

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 18th Jun 2024, 15:04 BST
Steins Thistle players with M & M CupSteins Thistle players with M & M Cup
An incredible season for Steins Thistle AFC saw them complete a treble trophy triumph last Wednesday when they defeated Greenock HSFP 3-1 at Benburb Juniors’ New Tinto Park ground in the SPAFA Championship Playoff – the sides had finished level on points and goal difference during the regular season – to land the title and seal promotion to the Hills Solicitors Premiership.

This success followed on from Steins’ glory in also winning this season’s M & M Trophy – they beat Arthurlie Amateurs 3-1 in the final at Ochilview – and the East of Scotland Amateur Cup, seeing off Sandys 3-2 in the final at Falkirk Stadium. They also reached the last four of the Scottish Amateur Cup.

Steins Thistle physio Andy Sharp, who’s been with the Bonnybridge-based club for nearly 40 years, told the Falkirk Herald: "Winning three trophies this season has been an absolute dream.

“We were 1-0 down at half-time in the play-off against Greenock but we managed to turn it around in the second half with goals by Johnny Harrison and Stephen Donaghy.

"There were huge celebrations after the game. A wee pocket of us went back to the local sponsor’s pub, the Railway Inn in Dennyloanhead, and we had a few beers in there to celebrate.

"It’s several years since we were in the Premier League.”

Steins Thistle’s success during the 2023-24 campaign wasn’t only confined to their men’s squad, as the club’s 2007s side landed two trophies – the League and the League Cup – in what was also an excellent season for them.

