Steins Thistle AFC celebrate treble trophy success in fantastic 2023-24 season
This success followed on from Steins’ glory in also winning this season’s M & M Trophy – they beat Arthurlie Amateurs 3-1 in the final at Ochilview – and the East of Scotland Amateur Cup, seeing off Sandys 3-2 in the final at Falkirk Stadium. They also reached the last four of the Scottish Amateur Cup.
Steins Thistle physio Andy Sharp, who’s been with the Bonnybridge-based club for nearly 40 years, told the Falkirk Herald: "Winning three trophies this season has been an absolute dream.
“We were 1-0 down at half-time in the play-off against Greenock but we managed to turn it around in the second half with goals by Johnny Harrison and Stephen Donaghy.
"There were huge celebrations after the game. A wee pocket of us went back to the local sponsor’s pub, the Railway Inn in Dennyloanhead, and we had a few beers in there to celebrate.
"It’s several years since we were in the Premier League.”
Steins Thistle’s success during the 2023-24 campaign wasn’t only confined to their men’s squad, as the club’s 2007s side landed two trophies – the League and the League Cup – in what was also an excellent season for them.
