20-02-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Montrose FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 24. SPFL cinch League One. John McGlynn.

The Bairns have gone 25 league outings without tasting defeat, only dropping points on four occasions, and with only 11 matches left of the campaign, McGlynn says the Bairns would of course like to earn an invincible tag.

"We are up there to be shot at and rightfully,” he said. “Everyone wants to be the first to beat Falkirk. Staying unbeaten is now of course in our minds. But all we can do is look to the next game. We’d like to think that can stay unbeaten and it is of course in our minds.

"We need to be at it. We have to be clinical and we certainly aren’t taking Annan lightly at all this weekend – I think it will be a difficult game. We need to continue our home form, we’ve dropped two points all season long, home games need to bankers for us.”

The second bottom Galabankies come into the match on the back of a 2-1 defeat at Cove Rangers last weekend but McGlynn believes Peter Murphy’s side are a real threat.

Annan pulled off a shock 3-2 win at Hamilton Accies last month and have played well in most matches throughout the season despite their lowly league placing.

McGlynn added: “Annan beat Stirling Albion two weeks ago and went up to Cove and played well enough but lost 2-1 on the way. It is a long travel for a part-time team. You can understand that result. They of course went to Hamilton Accies and won which is no mean feat. Myself and Paul (Smith) were at the game and they took their chances. They were a threat too.

“Wullie Gibson continues to produce great performances and he scored a great goal that day. Tommy Goss up front is a big laddie who is a handful. He is a target man but he moves well and can control the ball with his feet. He wins headers and scores goals. They can put a spanner in the spokes if we aren’t careful.”