State of Premiership pitches and financial hit shows how daft artificial surface ban is, says Falkirk boss John McGlynn

McGlynn inset, McDermid Park's pitch (Pics: Michael Gillen & SNS Group)

Falkirk boss John McGlynn believes the Scottish Premiership’s decision to implement a ban on artificial surfaces in the top flight makes no financial sense.

William Hill Premiership sides voted at the end of last season to implement a ban from the 2026-27 campaign after the governing body, the SPFL, put forward a resolution to “phase out” plastic pitches.

Seven clubs, spearheaded by the Bairns and the club’s CEO Jamie Swinney, have since campaigning against the ban, offering up alternatives citing the ‘already seismic gap between the Championship and Premiership’.

And the artificial pitch question has resurfaced with the condition of a number of top-flight pitches worsening over recent weeks.

A general view of the SMiSA Stadium pitch during a William Hill Premiership match between St Mirren and Hibernian (Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

Speaking ahead of the Bairns’ trip to Hamilton Accies tomorrow, McGlynn pointed to condition of a number of Premiership pitches.

“St Johnstone v Hearts match, the Ross County v Dundee game, St Mirren’s pitch the weekend before against Hibs – you can’t possibly say that you cannot get a better game on our own pitch or Airdrie’s pitch,” he said.

“There is no doubt in my mind you get a better game pitch than St Johnstone’s at the moment after going Sunday, Wednesday.

“Stephen McGinn, who was here last season, has been a big advocate for the plastic pitches and he was previously not a fan of them. You listen to Sportsound, Allan Preston wouldn’t have them for anything.

“You can look at the English Premiership compared to our Premiership, it’s a different ball game. The money is being spent on the pitches and no-one is playing on them. They are being used 18 times a year. They have the fancy lights and they can regenerate growth.”

McGlynn added: “The problem is we (Scottish football) don’t have the money. You’ll end up with pitches like that (previous examples) by this point. It isn’t even really the weather; you go a couple of hours down the road to Newcastle and they have a great pitch.

"You have to put real money into pitches or they are a tip. And the one thing that is cutback on in terms of budgets is pitches.

“All of the youth players coming through train on astroturf pitches, there aren’t enough grass ones. The guys who are playing now, even Craig Gordon at 42 who I coached at 18, were all brought on astroturf pitches. Players are used to them.

“The pitches once they get old aren’t good in my opinion, they need replaced regularly. There is no substitute for a great grass pitch.

"You are talking 400 grand a pop to change it every four years but you are talking 200 grand a season at least to maintain a good grass pitch.

“But we can’t say that we have perfect grass pitches in Scotland. And that’s at the top level, further down it becomes even harder because there is less money.”