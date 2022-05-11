Stars help Rangers win historic title

Both started the match and helped Malky Thomson’s team end City’s 14-year grip on the title at Auchenhowie.

Redding-born full-back Docherty, 29, moved from City to Rangers in 2020, as did midfielder Kerr, 23, trained at Grangemouth’s Central Girls Football Academy back in her youth days.

Both players are also in the inaugural Professional Footballers’ Association Scotland shortlist for women’s player of the year.

Falkirk-trained stars Sam Kerr and Nicola Docherty with the Park's Motor Group SWPL1 trophy (Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS)

Speaking to in-house media, Docherty told of her delight at picking up the title.

“I actually don’t think I can sum it up into words,” she said. “Honestly, I find myself getting really emotional. Glasgow City gave us a very tough match out there and they kept us at bay, but we managed to get the draw in the end that won the title.

“Just walking out onto the pitch and seeing the amount of fans that came along to the game was amazing and I was so happy that we sealed the title. I think we have handled the season with sheer class, to be honest.

“We’ve found a way to win matches when it was going against us and even today we did similar.

“There were moments when we could have conceded but we stayed strong and found a way to keep it level.

“We stuck together, and I am so proud of the players and the staff.

“It’s surreal as a Rangers fan to have won a title with the club I support, and I am overwhelmed and so proud to play for this football club.

“To do it in this way and stop Glasgow City winning 15 in a row was just the icing on the cake.

“Things like this don’t come very often for top players and it was a week I will always remember for the rest of my life.

“With the passing of Jimmy Bell too this week, it was really a hard time for us and we are all just so thankful.

“What he did for the club was fantastic and it makes it more emotional for me as a supporter and as someone who knew him and worked alongside him every day.”