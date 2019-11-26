Star striker backs Miller and McCracken for Falkirk job

Falkirk striker Conor Sammon believes interim co-managers Lee Miller and David McCracken have brought a freshness to the club and deserve to get the job on a permanent basis.



Miller and McCracken, who both played with Falkirk during their careers, secured a winning start with a 4-1 win over Linlithgow Rose in the Scottish Cup third round.

Striker Conor Sammon (picture: Michael Gillen)

Sammon has been impressed by the duo since they've come in after the departure of Ray McKinnon, and lent his support to them becoming the full-time team at the Bairns.

He said: "They've come in with a new lease of life and they are keen to do well.

"They both have an affiliation with the club through playing here before.

"They've both stepped away from other roles which shows how much they want it and the passion and desire they've got.

"It's been very enjoyable since they've been in and taken over. With results like Friday's it will only help."

Next up for Falkirk is the visit of Stranraer, who knocked Dunfermline out of the Scottish Cup last week.

Sammon says his team-mates will be looking for a return to form with just one win in their last four League One matches.

He said: "We want to build momentum.

"We've got a league game at home and we're just looking to build on it and get back to playing the way we know we can. We've got a very talented group."