St Cadoc’s YC land Glasgow City Challenge Cup double

Footballers and coaches from Newton Mearns based St Cadoc’s youth club were celebrating a double success this weekend after two cup wins.

The 2006 Athletic squad landed the Glasgow City Challenge Cup, and their older counter-parts in the 2002 tournament also landed silverware at Glasgow Green.

St Cadoc's YC

Coaches Johnny Paterson, Con Papamichael and Scott McBride led the club’s top under-12s side to the trophy win, engineering wins over TASS Thistle in the semi-final 4-2 and then saw off Kilbirnie in the final 5-2 with a hat-trick for Martin Thomson and a penalty from Sandy Paterson complemented by a goal from Adam Farron.

The victorious 2006 squad was made up of: Logan O’Neill, Douglas Sorley, Matthew Ward, James Matheson, Kerr Campbell, Jay Paterson, Cammy Dunn, Adam Farron, Scott McLelland, Martin Thomson, Sandy Paterson, Zac Inglis, Scott Ross and goalkeeper Kieran McBride.

The side was successful earlier this summer, reaching the final of the Giffnock Soccer Centre tournament in June.

The 2002 age-group Challenge Cup winners

They are due to kick-off their 11-a-side campaign for the first time on Saturday in the Paisley and Johnstone district league, first division, against Gleniffer Thistle.

Their club-mates at St Cadoc’s Thistle and St Cadoc’s County also embark on 11-a-side in the same league association, kicking off this weekend against Dumbarton United and Stamperland City respectively.READ AGAIN: Football stars flocked to St Cadoc’s dinnerThe 2002 squad won through against Paisley 3-0 in the final of their competition.

Coach Vivek Pathi’s winning squad was: Lewis McNab, Euan Lithgow, Jack Murphy, Adam Cram, Ben Cairns, Lennon Mair, Josh Adair, Greg Foster, Fintan Pathi, Reiss Virhia and Joe Adair.

The squad also plays in the PJDYFL, in Division Two, and kick off their campaign also against Dumbarton United.

St Cadoc’s City, in the 2002 Division Three, meet Port Glasgow BC.

