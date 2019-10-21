St Andrews Utd 2-4 Dunipace: Sense of injustice sparks Pace fightback

Dunipace twice fought back from being a goal behind to produce a terrific comeback against St Andrews United in a 4-2 win last weekend.

The Pace are third in Conference A and extended their unbeaten run to five games.

Boss Gary MacMillan said: “Overall Graeme and I are delighted with the win,

“First half we need to acknowledge was nowhere near good enough and the game could have been gone, but taking three points on days when you are far from your best is a good knack to have.”

Saints could have had the game wrapped up in the first half.

Their first opportunity came from a well worked corner routine that beat Kane but was cleared off the line for another corner. They took the lead on 12 minutes when a ball over the top on the right was pulled back across the six yard box and O’Grady threw out a leg but could only divert into his own net.

A header from a free kick was cleared off the line again by Pace with Kane beaten, before two efforts from distance sailed over the bar in a first half that saw one of Pace’s poorest performances of the season thus far.

In the 62nd minute they got themselves back into the game with the sneakiest of goals from O’Grady, pinching it off the goalkeeper as he attempted to clear, and rolling the ball into an empty net.

St Andrews regained the lead moments later when their midfielder rifled a shot through a packed penalty box and flew past the unsighted Kane. Pace felt aggrieved as a hand appeared to be used in the build up.

But they channelled that sense of injustice into a comeback victory. McFadden and Zok were causing problems so it was no surprise to see the pair involved in the equaliser as McFadden played in MacPherson who slotted past the keeper.

Pace have developed a habit this season of scoring beyond the 90 minutes and they showed again this was no fluke as they grabbed a third in the 91st minute as MacPherson stooped low to meet McFadden’s cross to spark jubiliant scenes from the visitors.

Zok slotted a late penalty to round off the scoring.