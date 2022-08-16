News you can trust since 1845
St Andrews United 2-0 Syngenta - first league loss of campaign for Gordon Wylde's men

Syngenta suffered a 2-0 defeat at St Andrews United – their first league loss of the 2022-23 campaign - in Saturday’s East of Scotland second division fixture.

By Craig Goldthorp
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:46 pm
Syngenta gaffer Gordon Wylde (Pic by Alan Murray)
Gordon Wylde’s newly promoted side produced a below-par performance as they went down to a defeat which leaves them second in the table with nine points from four games, one point adrift of leaders Dalkeith Thistle who have also played four matches.

Meanwhile, Syngenta announced this week that last year's club captain David McKay, a massive part of the promotion-winning campaign, has agreed a move to East Stirlingshire in the Scottish Lowland Football League.

This Saturday, Syngenta visit fifth placed Stirling University in the league with kick-off at 2.30pm.

