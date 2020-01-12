Squad harmony vital for club improvement says Falkirk boss

David McCracken welcomed Ben Hall to Falkirk on Wednesday last week and is looking to add other new faces to the Falkirk squad.

However the boss, alongside managerial partner Lee Miller, will be careful not to disrupt the dressing room as they set about making their mark on the squad.

Consistency is the key for McCracken, on the pitch, in the dressing room and upstairs in the boardroom. That will be at the forefront of their minds as they make changes during this month's transfer window.

"If you bring in too many then it can unsettle people and also if you bring them in and can’t find a space it creates a bigger issue for you," McCracken cautioned. "We won’t bring in players just because players are available. Anyone we bring in will better the squad not just make it bigger, so to speak.

He added: "We’ve had a couple of trialists in but we’ve yet to make a move on any. We’ll keep assessing but we are in a position where we need to look at what we do with our loans as we only have one more left from a Scottish club. We need to pick and choose wisely."

The steady approach makes a change from the high turnover of players that have marked each of the last four transfer windows at Falkirk, since Peter Houston left in 2018.

Miller and McCracken are trying to keep the squad settled and consistent with a calmness that the club could benefit from, top to bottom, the boss believes.

McCracken added: "When Lee and I came in we mentioned it to the board that the club overall hasn't had a consistency over the past few years and that’s what we wanted coming straight from the training with the squad, the players, and that breeds through to the guys up the stairs who are trying to do the same as well and trying to find consistency and things to settle down a bit.

"As a player consistency breeds quality I think. When you’re playing beside the same player, it helps because you create a partnership and learn one another’s weaknesses and one another’s strengths and you know what you each can cope with and you help each other out.

"I’m not one for massive change so I think that’s been a big factor."