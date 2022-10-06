News you can trust since 1845
SPFL Trust Trophy: Falkirk's fourth round tie against Dundee picked for TV coverage

Falkirk’s SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round tie against Dundee will be shown live on television.

By Ben Kearney
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 5:03 pm - 1 min read

The match, which is to take place on Thursday, December 8, kicks-off at 7.45pm and will be broadcast by BBC Alba.

John McGlynn’s side made it into the fourth round by beating Championship side Partick Thistle 2-0 in the previous round and will relish another home tie against a second tier outfit.

However, back in August, the sides met in the Premier Sports Cup – with Dundee winning 3-0 on that occasion.

Falkirk's fourth round tie against Dundee will be live on TV (Photo: Craig Watson)

Dundee beat Falkirk 3-0 in early August in the Premier Sports Cup second round (Photo: Michael Gillen)
