SPFL Trust Trophy: Falkirk's fourth round tie against Dundee picked for TV coverage

The match, which is to take place on Thursday, December 8, kicks-off at 7.45pm and will be broadcast by BBC Alba.

John McGlynn’s side made it into the fourth round by beating Championship side Partick Thistle 2-0 in the previous round and will relish another home tie against a second tier outfit.

However, back in August, the sides met in the Premier Sports Cup – with Dundee winning 3-0 on that occasion.

Falkirk's fourth round tie against Dundee will be live on TV (Photo: Craig Watson)