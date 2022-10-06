SPFL Trust Trophy: Falkirk's fourth round tie against Dundee picked for TV coverage
Falkirk’s SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round tie against Dundee will be shown live on television.
By Ben Kearney
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 5:03 pm
The match, which is to take place on Thursday, December 8, kicks-off at 7.45pm and will be broadcast by BBC Alba.
John McGlynn’s side made it into the fourth round by beating Championship side Partick Thistle 2-0 in the previous round and will relish another home tie against a second tier outfit.
However, back in August, the sides met in the Premier Sports Cup – with Dundee winning 3-0 on that occasion.