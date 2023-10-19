SPFL Trust Trophy: Falkirk handed home comfort in quarter-final and semi-final draw
The Bairns sealed their spot in the final eight after a 1-0 win over Queen’s Park last Saturday – with an early Jordan Allan penalty enough to send out a second tier side for the second time in a row after beating Ayr United in the previous round.
In the quarter-final, Falkirk have been handed a home tie with Dundee United. Jim Goodwin’s team currently sit top of the Championship as they look to get back into the top flight at the first time of asking.
They have already got the better of the Bairns this season in cup competition, winning 1-0 in Falkirk during the Viaplay Cup group stages.
If John McGlynn’s men progress in that tie, which is due to take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 18, then they will face either The New Saints or Arbroath in the semi finals. That tie is set to take place next year in early February.
Full draw
Quarter-final:
Falkirk v Dundee United
Morton v Rangers B/Airdrie
Hamilton v Raith Rovers
TNS v Arbroath
Semi-final:
Falkirk/Dundee United v TNS/Arbroath
Hamilton/Raith Rovers v Morton Rangers B/Airdrie