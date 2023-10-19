SPFL Trust Trophy: Falkirk handed home comfort in quarter-final and semi-final draw

Falkirk’s possible route to the SPFL Trust Trophy final has been confirmed after the quarter-final and semi-final draws were made at Hampden Park on Thursday afternoon.

Craig Sibbald and Gary Oliver in action earlier this campaign (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The Bairns sealed their spot in the final eight after a 1-0 win over Queen’s Park last Saturday – with an early Jordan Allan penalty enough to send out a second tier side for the second time in a row after beating Ayr United in the previous round.

In the quarter-final, Falkirk have been handed a home tie with Dundee United. Jim Goodwin’s team currently sit top of the Championship as they look to get back into the top flight at the first time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have already got the better of the Bairns this season in cup competition, winning 1-0 in Falkirk during the Viaplay Cup group stages.

If John McGlynn’s men progress in that tie, which is due to take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 18, then they will face either The New Saints or Arbroath in the semi finals. That tie is set to take place next year in early February.

Full draw

Quarter-final:

Falkirk v Dundee United

Morton v Rangers B/Airdrie

Hamilton v Raith Rovers

TNS v Arbroath

Semi-final:

Falkirk/Dundee United v TNS/Arbroath