SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Stenhousemuir to host local rivals Falkirk in third round

Falkirk's Michael McKenna and Stenny's Michael Anderson battle it out during the recent Premier Sports Cup meeting between the sides (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir will host local rivals Falkirk in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The district duo recently met in the Premier Sports Cup group stages, with John McGlynn’s side securing a 4-0 win on home turf.

And they will now meet again, this time at Ochilview Park, on the weekend of Saturday, September 7.

Sixteen ties were drawn for the third round of the competition on Monday afternoon at Hampden Park.

The Championship and League One sides enter the competition at this stage – with clubs set to earn at least £15,000 in prize money.

Fixture details have not yet been confirmed, and matches may be chosen for coverage by BBC Alba.

This year’s challenge cup competition sees a record-breaking prize pot introduced with no cross-border teams invovled. The competition winners will pocket £100,000.

Falkirk reached the semi-final last year while Stenny lost out in the second round.

Full draw

Stranraer v Annan AthleticEast Fife v Dunfermline AthleticAyr United v Raith RoversInverness Caledonian Thistle v Stirling AlbionEast Kilbride v Cove RangersPeterhead v DumbartonHamilton Academical v Dundee United BKelty Hearts v Elgin CityPartick Thistle v Alloa AthleticThe Spartans v LivingstonArbroath v MontroseCowdenbeath v Greenock MortonRangers B v FraserburghQueen of the South v AirdrieoniansQueen's Park v Edinburgh City