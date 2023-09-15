SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Falkirk handed home tie against Queen's Park in fourth round
The Bairns were handed a home tie against Queen’s Park during Thursday afternoon’s draw held at Hampden Park in Glasgow.
John McGlynn’s men have already beaten second tier opponents in the competition this season, defeating Ayr United 1-0 in the third round at Somerset Park.
Fourth round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, September 14, with matches subject to television selections.
The full draw is as follows:
Raith Rovers v Montrose
East Kilbride v Hamilton Accies
Falkirk v Queen's Park
Alloa Athletic/Rangers B v Airdrieonians
Queen of the South v Arbroath
Morton v Kelty Hearts
The New Saints v East Fife
Peterhead v Dundee United