SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Falkirk handed home tie against Queen's Park in fourth round

The SPFL Trust Trophy final took place at the Falkirk Stadium last season (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

The Bairns were handed a home tie against Queen’s Park during Thursday afternoon’s draw held at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

John McGlynn’s men have already beaten second tier opponents in the competition this season, defeating Ayr United 1-0 in the third round at Somerset Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourth round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, September 14, with matches subject to television selections.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full draw is as follows:

Raith Rovers v Montrose

East Kilbride v Hamilton Accies

Falkirk v Queen's Park

Alloa Athletic/Rangers B v Airdrieonians

Queen of the South v Arbroath

Morton v Kelty Hearts

The New Saints v East Fife