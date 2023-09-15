News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis

SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Falkirk handed home tie against Queen's Park in fourth round

Falkirk will face Championship opposition in the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.
By Ben Kearney
Published 15th Sep 2023, 01:37 BST- 1 min read
The SPFL Trust Trophy final took place at the Falkirk Stadium last season (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)The SPFL Trust Trophy final took place at the Falkirk Stadium last season (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)
The SPFL Trust Trophy final took place at the Falkirk Stadium last season (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

The Bairns were handed a home tie against Queen’s Park during Thursday afternoon’s draw held at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

John McGlynn’s men have already beaten second tier opponents in the competition this season, defeating Ayr United 1-0 in the third round at Somerset Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fourth round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, September 14, with matches subject to television selections.

The full draw is as follows:

Most Popular

Raith Rovers v Montrose

East Kilbride v Hamilton Accies

Falkirk v Queen's Park

Alloa Athletic/Rangers B v Airdrieonians

Queen of the South v Arbroath

Morton v Kelty Hearts

The New Saints v East Fife

Peterhead v Dundee United

Related topics:Queen's ParkSPFL Trust TrophyFalkirkBairnsHampden ParkGlasgowJohn McGlynn