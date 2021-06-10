SPFL signs new sponsor deal

The SPFL trophies

They’ve signed up with online used car marketplace, cinch, in a long-term agreement which will run until the end of season 2025/26.

The leagues will be known as the cinch Premiership, cinch Championship, cinch League 1 and cinch League 2.

cinch will also become the league’s official car partner and the company’s logo is to be incorporated into the league’s own composite logo which appears on every player’s sleeve.

SPFL chief executive, Neil Doncaster, said: “This is an enormously significant partnership for our member clubs, and for Scottish football as a whole.

"Our discussions with cinch have been extremely positive and the duration of the sponsorship agreement demonstrates their long-term commitment to Scottish football.

“Despite the economic situation and the challenging nature of the global sponsorship industry generally, this is the largest-ever sponsorship in the SPFL era.

"It’s a ringing endorsement of the enduring popularity of Scottish football, not only north of the border but right around the world.