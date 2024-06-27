SPFL fixtures: Stenhousemuir handed Arbroath test on flag day in League One

League Two champions Stenhousemuir have learned their League One fixtures (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir learn William Hill SPFL League One fixtures as Warriors welcome relegated Arbroath to Ochilview on flag day.

Gary Naysmith’s League Two champions will begin life back in the third tier with a tough home fixture on Saturday, August 3 against recently-relegated Angus outfit Arbroath.

Flag day will then be followed by an away trip to Fife to face Kelty Hearts on Saturday, August 10. Following on to finish the opening month is a short trip to Alloa Athletic on Saturday, August 17 before hosting full-timers Cove Rangers at Ochilview on Saturday, August 24.

A second home fixture follows on Saturday, August 31 against Annan Athletic – who stayed up last term after being promoted from League Two.

Key dates

The Warriors festive fixture on Saturday, December 21 will see them host Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness Caledonian Thistle with the Saturday, December 28 matchday seeing Naysmith’s men travel to Alloa Athletic.

Stenhousemuir will round off the campaign with a home match against Dumbarton – who also won promotion to the third tier last season, winning the play-offs.

Fixtures kick-off at 3pm unless stated, and are subject to television selections with BBC Alba once again set to show third tier fixtures throughout the season.