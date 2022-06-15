SPFL fixtures: Falkirk and Stenhousemuir to find out 22/23 schedule tomorrow

Falkirk are likely to begin life under John McGlynn in League 1 at home after starting off the last campaign away to Cove Rangers in Aberdeen, where they drew 2-2.

Stenhousemuir, on the other hand, are likely to face a trip to the likes of League 2 newcomers Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic after kicking off last season with a 1-0 home loss to Stirling Albion.

The Bairns will have four derby ties to look forward to, with Dunfermline Athletic set for life in the third tier under new boss James McPake after they lost in their relegation play-off final to Queen’s Park.

Falkirk will face the Pars four times (Picture: Michael Gillen)

The new league campaigns will get under way on the weekend of July 30 and 31.

Details of the fixture computer’s algorithm will be made public on Friday just 24 hours after England’s top flight does likewise.

Before that, the Premier Sports Cup group stage will open the competitive season, with the first matchday set to kick off on the weekend of July 9 and 10.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European qualifiers Celtic, Rangers, Heart of Midlothian, Dundee United and Motherwell in the last 16 of the competition.

Falkirk start with a trip to Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton. Dougie Imrie’s outfit will play host to the Bairns on Saturday, July 9, with kick-off at Cappielow at 3pm.