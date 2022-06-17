SPFL Fixtures: Falkirk and Stenhousemuir learn League One and Two fixtures

The Bairns will face Montrose at the Falkirk Stadium on the opening day of the campaign as they look to finally climb out of League One in what will be their fourth campaign in the third tier.

Stenhousemuir, meanwhile, face Albion Rovers at Ochilview in a repeat of the 2019 League Two start, which saw the Coatbridge side win 3-2.

These matches are set to take place on Saturday, July 31, with kick-off for both at 3pm.

Falkirk will start off against Montrose at home (Photos: Michael Gillen)

The following month will see John McGlynn’s side play home and away twice, with Airdrieonians the first trip of the season on Saturday, August 6.

Falkirk then host Peterhead (August 13), visit a new ground in Meadowbank against FC Edinburgh (August 20) before rounding off the month against Queen of the South (27 August).

The Bairns first face rivals Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park on Saturday, September 17 with the first home match against the Pars on Saturday, November 5.

After facing the Wee Rovers, the Warriors take on Annan Athletic in their first away match on Saturday, August 6.

Stenhousemuir will start off against Albion Rovers at home

They then face Stirling Albion away (August 13) before a playing Dumbarton at home (August 20).

A trip to Forfar Athletic (August 27) rounds off the month.

The competitive season begins with the Premier Sports Cup group stages in July.

The Bairns first three league fixtures.