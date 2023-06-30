SPFL fixture release day: Falkirk and Stenhousemuir learn League One and Two schedule

The Bairns will face newly promoted Annan Athletic at home on the opening day of the campaign as they look to finally climb out of League One in what will be their fifth campaign in the third tier.

Stenhousemuir, meanwhile, face Forfar Athletic at home, with the Loons likely to have a new boss in the dugout due to Ray McKinnon’s current exit talks to join Forest Green Rovers set-up.

These matches are set to take place on Saturday, August 5, with kick-off for both at 3pm.

Falkirk and Stenhousemuir have learned their respective SPFL fixtures (Images: Michael Gillen/Scott Louden/Alan Murray)

The following weekend will see John McGlynn’s side play travel to Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers in Aberdeen, before hosting League One’s second newcomers, Stirling Albion.

Falkirk then travel to Alloa Athletic (August 26) to round off the month.

The Bairns festive fixtures see them travel to Annan Athletic on Saturday, December 23 before facing Stirling Albion at home on Saturday, December 30.

A home match against Alloa Athletic rounds off the campaign on Saturday, May 4.

For the Warriors, their second outing is an away trip to Peterhead followed by another trip, this time to East Fife.

They then take on Dumbarton at Ochilview (August 26) to round off the first month.

Naysmith’s side take on Elgin City at home on Saturday, December 23 before travelling to Clyde on Saturday, December 30.

Stenhousemuir round off their campaign with a trip to Stranraer on Saturday, May 4.

The competitive season begins with the Viaplay Cup group stages in July.

Falkirk's first match is a trip to Ainslie Park to face SPFL newcomers The Spartans, while Stenhousemuir host top-flight St Johnstone.

