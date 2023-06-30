News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

SPFL fixture release day: Falkirk and Stenhousemuir learn League One and Two schedule

Falkirk and Stenhousemuir fans can now pencil in dates for their diaries as this season’s league fixtures have been revealed.
By Ben Kearney
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:01 BST

The Bairns will face newly promoted Annan Athletic at home on the opening day of the campaign as they look to finally climb out of League One in what will be their fifth campaign in the third tier.

Stenhousemuir, meanwhile, face Forfar Athletic at home, with the Loons likely to have a new boss in the dugout due to Ray McKinnon’s current exit talks to join Forest Green Rovers set-up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These matches are set to take place on Saturday, August 5, with kick-off for both at 3pm.

Falkirk and Stenhousemuir have learned their respective SPFL fixtures (Images: Michael Gillen/Scott Louden/Alan Murray)Falkirk and Stenhousemuir have learned their respective SPFL fixtures (Images: Michael Gillen/Scott Louden/Alan Murray)
Falkirk and Stenhousemuir have learned their respective SPFL fixtures (Images: Michael Gillen/Scott Louden/Alan Murray)
Most Popular

The following weekend will see John McGlynn’s side play travel to Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers in Aberdeen, before hosting League One’s second newcomers, Stirling Albion.

Falkirk then travel to Alloa Athletic (August 26) to round off the month.

The Bairns festive fixtures see them travel to Annan Athletic on Saturday, December 23 before facing Stirling Albion at home on Saturday, December 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A home match against Alloa Athletic rounds off the campaign on Saturday, May 4.

For the Warriors, their second outing is an away trip to Peterhead followed by another trip, this time to East Fife.

They then take on Dumbarton at Ochilview (August 26) to round off the first month.

Naysmith’s side take on Elgin City at home on Saturday, December 23 before travelling to Clyde on Saturday, December 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stenhousemuir round off their campaign with a trip to Stranraer on Saturday, May 4.

All fixtures are subject to change and are available in full on the SPFL website.

The competitive season begins with the Viaplay Cup group stages in July.

Falkirk's first match is a trip to Ainslie Park to face SPFL newcomers The Spartans, while Stenhousemuir host top-flight St Johnstone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the SPFL have confirmed that BBC ALBA now have the rights to broadcast up to 12 League One matches live this season with selections to be announced in due course.

Related topics:BairnsLeague OneSPFLFalkirkForfar AthleticStirling Albion