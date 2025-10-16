South Challenge Cup round-up: Shire suffer as Camelon capitulate

East Stirlingshire boss Callum Tapping admits his side’s South Challenge Cup exit to tenth-tier Greenock Juniors was “a difficult one to take” after the visitors came from behind to win 2-1 last Friday night.

The Ochilview club led 1-0 at the break thanks to Campbell Dowie’s opener but they conceded two second-half goals as they were dumped out of the competition at the third-round stage by West of Scotland Third Division opposition.

The Shire, who sit second-bottom in the Scottish Lowland Football League, now haven’t made the final eight since the 2018/19 season despite being a sixth-tier team.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, frustrated Tapping said: “It was a difficult one to take. Greenock were always going to a tough opponent and we did our homework on them but it is a home game in the cup that we wanted to win.

East Stirlingshire manager Callum Tapping admitted his side’s South Challenge Cup exit stung after his team led 1-0 at half time (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"They were aggressive and on the front foot just like we expected. It was probably a game of two halves. We put some nice stuff together in the first half and managed to get ourselves in front.

"In the second half, we didn’t capitalise on the moments we did create. They changed a couple of things and the disappointing thing for me was that we didn’t react quickly enough.

"I made the same point after we got through in the Scottish Cup – we want to do well in cup competitions. It’s an area I want to see the club improve in. There are a lot of good teams below the Lowland League however we should be aiming to get through to the latter stages of the South Challenge Cup. But it is gone now and we need to put it behind us.”

The Shire return to league action while this newspaper goes to press on Wednesday night, hosting Tranent. They then face a trip to the University of Stirling this Saturday as they look to bridge the four-point gap to Hearts B above them in 16th position.

“We have a really tough period coming up,” Tapping said. “The league matches are our priority. We aren’t thinking about that Scottish Cup tie (away to Clydebank). We are close to the teams above us but we need to start winning matches or we will find ourselves detached, and it then would become more difficult at that point. I know the guys at Tranent and the Uni well and what strengths they have.”

Camelon capitulate in cup

Tam Scobbie branded Camelon Juniors’ cup capitulation against Johnstone Burgh “criminal” after the Mariners chucked away a three-goal advantage.

The East of Scotland Premier Division high-flyers exited the South Challenge Cup at the third-round stage last Saturday after a 4-3 loss at the West of Scotland top-flight outfit.

Goals from Zander Miller, Jordan Kirkpatrick and Liam McQuaid had Camelon 3-1 up at the break but they lost four goals in the second half with the clincher coming in the 92th-minute.

And boss Scobbie admitted that his side weren’t at their best, saying: “I didn’t were good today to be fair. Even in the first half, we came in up 3-1 and we played the transition well but we didn’t really play much football. We scored three decent goals but we’ve got to be honest that we didn’t do much outwith that.

“In the second half, with twenty-odd minutes to go, we found ourselves 3-1 up and at that point we simply cannot lose that game. It is criminal. We got sucked into what they wanted that final 20 minutes to be like. They put balls into our box, played for set-plays and we just didn’t deal with it. We have to be stronger as a team.

“We had to see it out. It’s a learning curve. For the time, we’ve not been able to answer the questions asked of us during a difficult moment. I won’t be over critical of the boys. They’ve worked hard and in front of a big crowd they had momentum.”

The Mariners return to league action while this newspaper goes to press on Wednesday night with a trip to Hutchinson Vale. On Saturday, they host Haddington Athletic.