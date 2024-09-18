South Challenge Cup round-up: East Stirlingshire and BU through to third round

Bo’ness Athletic were beaten 4-1 by West of Scotland Premier Division side Auchinleck Talbot in the second round of the South Challenge Cup last Saturday afternoon (Photo: Alan Murray)

Lowland League sides East Stirlingshire and Bo’ness United both sealed their spots in the third round of this year’s South Challenge Cup following wins at lower-league West Lothian opposition last Saturday afternoon.

Pat Scullion’s Shire defeated East of Scotland Second Division outfit West Calder 2-1 thanks to goals from midfield duo Stephen O’Neill and Morgaro Gomis while Stuart Hunter’s BU made light work of Third Division side Livingston United, winning 3-0 with Dan Irving, Lewis Hawkins and Finlay Malcolm on the scoresheet.

It wasn’t as plain sailing for the district’s East of Scotland sides - with Bo’ness Athletic, Camelon Juniors and Dunipace all bowing out of the competition at the second round stage after receiving tough away trips.

Willie Irvine’s Athletic team were handed a tie with ex-junior giants Auchinleck Talbot making the trip through to Newtown Park, and the West of Scotland Premier Division outfit sealed a 4-1 win with Jordan Wright grabbing the hosts’ goal.

Visiting striker Zander Miller on the attack as Gala Fairydean Rovers beat Camelon Juniors 4-2 at home at Netherdale on Saturday in round two of this season’s South Region Challenge Cup (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

In Coatbridge, Danny Smith’s Pace took on former SPFL opposition in Lowland League Albion Rovers. The visiting side took a deserved lead through Kai Wilson and held on for extra-time at 1-1, but they eventually lost out 2-1 in extra-time.

At Netherdale, Allan Moore’s side exited the cup after a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Lowland League strugglers despite a double from striker Zander Miller.

The draw for the third round will take place on Thursday, September 26, at 7pm on the West of Scotland League’s YouTube channel.

This weekend sees a return to league action with East Stirlingshire – who are winless in the Lowland League – travelling to Sandy Clark’s Albion Rovers while Bo’ness United face Gala Fairydean Rovers in the Borders looking to keep up their five match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Dunipace lost 2-1 after extra time at Albion Rovers (Photo: Ben Kearney)

In the East of Scotland Premier Division, Dunipace travel to third-bottom Tynecastle hoping to finally pick up a first point on the road having lost every away match they have played so far this campaign in every competition.

In the First Division, Camelon Juniors travel to Kirkcaldy & Dysart while Bo’ness Athletic make the trip to Preston Athletic.