South Challenge Cup exits for East Stirlingshire and Bo'ness United

East Stirlingshire exited the South Challenge Cup after a 3-0 fourth round defeat (Pictures by Alan Murray)

Lower-league sides showed the Scottish Lowland Football League they are to be reckoned with as fifth tier teams – including East Stirlingshire and Bo’ness United – suffered South Challenge Cup fourth round exits over the weekend.

Pat Scullion’s Shire were convincingly swept aside 3-0 by West of Scotland Premier Division giants Pollok in Falkirk last Saturday.

Ryan Wallace opened the scoring for the Glasgow southsiders just ten minutes into the tie, heading home Jamie Bain’s dangerous corner kick.

The left-back doubled his side’s advantage on 52 minutes, once again pouncing on slack home defending in the penalty box to score from a corner kick.

West of Scotland Premier Division outfit Pollok made the most of three set-pieces to progress in the cup (Photo: Alan Murray)

Liam Lapsley made it three and easy for the visitors just four minutes later, slamming home after another set-piece wasn’t dealt with by the Shire.

Meanwhile, in a cup cracker at Newtown Park, ten-man Bo'ness were edged out 4-3 in extra-time by East of Scotland Premier Division leaders Musselburgh Athletic.

Stuart Hunter’s team led for over an hour after Tom Grant’s early opener, but they found themselves behind with three minutes remaining, with another Grant goal salvaging extra-time.

Musselburgh then took the lead on 95 minutes, with Lucas Stenhouse levelling things up again at 3-3 two minutes later only for the BUs to concede a deflected effort in the 121st minute after Kyle Johnston’s ordering off saw them play the final period with ten men.

Bo’ness did bounce back on Tuesday night, progressing in the Scottish Junior Cup thanks to a 1-0 win at Ardrossan Winton Rovers.

Lucas Stenhouse’s first-half strike sealed a spot in round four for the Newtown Park side.

In the East of Scotland First Division, Camelon Juniors racked up a 4-0 win away to Inverkeithing Hilfield Swifts on Saturday to move three points clear at the league summit.

Liam McQuaid, Marc McKenzie, Jordan Kirkpatrick and James Finlay netted for Allan Moore’s side in Fife to seal the three points.

Elsewhere, Danny Smith’s Dunipace hosted Bo’ness Athletic last Friday in a friendly at Westfield last Friday night, with Willie Irvine’s side First Division outfit sealing a 6-1 win over top-flight opposition.