South Challenge Cup: East Stirlingshire and Bo'ness United sneak through

East Stirlingshire edged through to the fourth round of the South Challenge Cup after a 3-2 win away at West of Scotland League Second Division outfit Neilston.

Pat Scullion’s side made seven changes on Saturday from their 5-0 Lowland League thrashing at Broxburn Athletic, and they surged into a commanding three goal lead thanks to a double from Ben Lamont and a Che Reilly strike.

But they were pegged back by their eighth tier hosts, who scored two late second-half goals to make it a very finish at the Brig O' Lea Stadium.

Meanwhile, fellow Lowland League side Bo’ness United also successfully navigated an away tie to seal progression to the fourth round.

Stuart Hunter’s team did need a 90th minute winner against tenth tier Eglinton, with Keir Macauley sparing the Newtown Park outfit’s blushes in Kilwinning.

Both will be in the hat for the fifth round draw, with ties set to take place on Saturday, November 16.

The Shire return to Lowland League action while this paper goes to press on Wednesday night with a short trip to Prestonfield to take on Linlithgow Rose.

The Falkirk side are finally off the bottom of the table, having moved a point above Broomhill after their recent maiden league win against Cumbernauld Colts last midweek.

Seventh-placed Bo’ness United meanwhile play host to high-flying newly-promoted Broxburn Athletic.

On Saturday, they travel to Cowdenbeath while East Stirlingshire host Gala Fairydean Rovers.