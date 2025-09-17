South Challenge Cup: Camelon through as Dunipace and Bo'ness Athletic exit

In-form Ross Kavanagh scored all four of Camelon Juniors’ goals last Saturday as the Mariners marched on in the South Challenge Cup.

Tam Scobbie’s side made light work of West of Scotland Second Division outfit Blantyre Vics at the Moore Equipment Hire Stadium to progress to the third round, with a 4-1 win continuing the Mariners’ unbeaten start to the East of Scotland campaign.

Camelon, however, did have a Premier Division outing away to Sauchie Juniors on Wednesday evening after this newspaper went to press.

Speaking after the match, boss Scobbie said: “It was a good performance. I thought at times we were clinical. Give credit to their management team, they made it difficult for us to play through the lines. They sat off us. We had to figure out how to break them down. We should have scored more really.”

Ross Kavanagh, left, is congratulated by his Camelon Juniors’ team-mates after scoring his first of four goals against Blantyre (Photo: Michael Gillen)

On Kavanagh’s four-goal haul, he added: “Did Kav get four? I didn’t even notice. I was too focused on the game! That’s great for him. He’s come back off the bench against Wigtown and then started today and got four. He has real quality. We have guys all across the team that score goals.”

Dunipace’s South Challenge Cup run ended away to West of Scotland Premier Division side Kilwinning Rangers.

Danny Smith’s side were 1-0 up through Sam Colley’s opener on the hour mark but they threw away their advantage, losing 3-1 late on. And after also chucking away their Scottish Cup hopes recently, the boss wasn’t a happy manager.

"See after Invergordon (late cup exit), I tried to give the opposition credit,” he said. “But that isn’t acceptable today, my name isn’t being attached to things like this. We’ve been in a position of control again and imploded. That’s nowhere near good enough and the standards are not acceptable. We’ve let Kilwinning off big time here. Decision-making kills us, and they are not an U20s group, it’s a group of men that need to be told it was unacceptable.”

Bo’ness Athletic also exited the competition following a shock penalty defeat away to South of Scotland outfit Newton Stewart. Willie Irvine’s side went out 5-4 on spot-kicks following a 2-2 draw. Callum MacDonald and Pele Harder netted.