'Some of the best crosses I've seen from us all season' - McGlynn lauds debutant Rowe after win

The Coventry City loanee, 20, put in a stellar display at right back in Falkirk’s 2-1 League 1, in what was his debut for the Bairns.

McGlynn said post-match: “Within two or three minutes he got himself into the back post area and Aidan Nesbitt put in a great ball for him – Blaine was very unfortunate that the ball didn’t go in via the roof of the net.

“I was delighted with his all-round performance. He got forward and he put in some great deliveries.

Blaine Rowe at the end of the game against Montrose (Pics by Michael Gillen)

“There was one in particular that he put in for Stephen McGinn. McGinn maybe could have used the ball better in that moment and it would have been a goal for sure.

“Blaine really did put in some brilliant crosses, some of the best I’ve seen all season from us.

“He has great energy too, he hadn’t played in two months, so it was massive pat on the back to him for that performance.

“You can play academy football down there (In England) but it isn’t anything like the game up here, and the matches aren’t like that one.”

