Snowy conditions force postponement of Falkirk's Championship trip to Airdrieonians

Falkirk’s clash with Airdrieonians has been postponed because of a frozen pitch as Scotland braces itself for an icy blast over the weekend.

A pitch inspection was called for 5.30pm, with the William Hill Championship match set to be shown live on BBC Scotland with the table-topping Bairns going up against the second tier’s basement club.

But the Albert Bartlett Stadium’s artificial surface couldn’t beat the cold snap – with the Bairns’ trip to North Lanarkshire now postponed for a future date.

"Following a 5:30 pitch inspection, tonight’s match has been postponed,” an Airdrie spokesperson said.

"Details of the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.”