Snowy conditions force postponement of Falkirk's Championship trip to Airdrieonians

Ben Kearney
By Ben Kearney

Sports Reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 18:21 GMT
14-09-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. AIRDRIE. Albert Bartlett Stadium. Airdrieonians FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 6. Falkirk goal, Dylan Tait 21.14-09-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. AIRDRIE. Albert Bartlett Stadium. Airdrieonians FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 6. Falkirk goal, Dylan Tait 21.
14-09-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. AIRDRIE. Albert Bartlett Stadium. Airdrieonians FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 6. Falkirk goal, Dylan Tait 21.
Falkirk’s clash with Airdrieonians has been postponed because of a frozen pitch as Scotland braces itself for an icy blast over the weekend.

A pitch inspection was called for 5.30pm, with the William Hill Championship match set to be shown live on BBC Scotland with the table-topping Bairns going up against the second tier’s basement club.

But the Albert Bartlett Stadium’s artificial surface couldn’t beat the cold snap – with the Bairns’ trip to North Lanarkshire now postponed for a future date.

"Following a 5:30 pitch inspection, tonight’s match has been postponed,” an Airdrie spokesperson said.

"Details of the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.”

Related topics:AirdrieoniansBBC ScotlandBairnsAirdrie

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice