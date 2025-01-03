Snowy conditions force postponement of Falkirk's Championship trip to Airdrieonians
Falkirk’s clash with Airdrieonians has been postponed because of a frozen pitch as Scotland braces itself for an icy blast over the weekend.
A pitch inspection was called for 5.30pm, with the William Hill Championship match set to be shown live on BBC Scotland with the table-topping Bairns going up against the second tier’s basement club.
But the Albert Bartlett Stadium’s artificial surface couldn’t beat the cold snap – with the Bairns’ trip to North Lanarkshire now postponed for a future date.
"Following a 5:30 pitch inspection, tonight’s match has been postponed,” an Airdrie spokesperson said.
"Details of the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.”
