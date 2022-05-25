Smith: We've got a real chance of winning the cup

Livingston United are the semi-final opponents for the Denny side, and they are currently playing a tier below the Pace in East of Scotland Football League first division conference X.

If they progress, they already know the final’s opposition would be conference B side Heriot-Watt University, who play at the same level.

The tie will take place next Tuesday away from home despite the match having been set to take place this Thursday.

Dunipace boss Danny Smith wants to go all the way in the King Cup

"It probably suits both sides for the match to be changed about,” Smith said.

“We had a conversation about it and both teams were happy enough to do it.

“We finish the league season on Saturday then we can put our full focus onto the cup.

"Our goal is to not just get to the final but to lift the cup and looking at our path to the final, we have to see it as a realistic goal.

“I went and watched Livingston play Pumpherston on the Friday night and I have a good idea about what they will bring to the game.

“We’re not taking them lightly, though. Last time out against a side from that league we were basically going out. Against Armadale, we had lost really. The comeback from being a man down and a goal down really showed the character we have within the group.